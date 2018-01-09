New plans put to test as Form One admission starts

By NATION TEAM

More by this Author

Students joining Form One started reporting yesterday as the government rolls out the free day secondary education.

All the students reporting to boarding and day secondary schools have a Friday deadline to have reported, according to acting Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i who visited Kenya High, Ngara Girls and Jamhuri High schools to oversee the progress of student admission.

Opening of day wings in national schools, specifically in Nairobi, is part of the Education ministry’s plan to ensure all students who completed Class Eight in 2017 are absorbed into secondary schools.

The day wings will be gradually rolled out in national schools in other counties in coming years.

DAY LEARNERS

At State House Girls School, those in the boarding section were admitted Tuesday while day learners are expected to report Wednesday.

Deputy Principal in charge of academics Wamocha Khakane said the ministry allocated 336 slots for boarders and an additional 110 for day learners. “We are now forced to have eight streams in Form One to accommodate the day students,” said Mr Khakane.

At Kenya High School, another national school, more than 200 students were admitted, according to Principal Flora Mulatya. The school has received funds for the free secondary education and textbooks.

“The government has already put into our accounts the funds for free secondary education while also increasing the capitation,” she said.

But at Starehe Boys Centre, director Charles Masheti said they were not admitting day scholars until some administrative issues are sorted out. Nevertheless, 280 students were admitted to Form One.

Most parents who spoke to the Nation praised the free day secondary initiative, saying it had lessened the financial burden on them while others welcomed the ministry’s decision to buy textbooks.

Ms Christine Mwakio, whose daughter reported to Mama Ngina Girls High School in Mombasa, said fees was affordable.

“I am happy that the government has relieved us of the school fees. I paid Sh27,400 for the first term fees and I did not buy books,” she said.

NIGHT TRAVEL

The ban on night travel by the National Transport and Safety Authority, however, affected parents and students travelling to Mombasa. Those who made it to the schools complained of fatigue and additional expenses.

“I travelled all the way from Wajir to bring my daughter to Mama Ngina Girls. It was a three-day journey due to the ban,” said Saadia Jibril, a parent.

At Chuka Girls High School in Tharaka-Nithi County, the exercise, which involved inspection of academic materials and personal items and issuance of uniforms and bedding, started at 9am. But the principal, Ms Florence Mutwiri, said the school was yet to receive books.

In Nyeri, Mr Charles Wachira who accompanied his daughter to Muruguru Girls School, said the changes by the ministry will offer a level playing ground to all students. “Students can go to school without being locked out due to lack of school fees,” he said.

In North Rift, confusion marked the exercise in various public day secondary schools after parents were asked to pay for lunch and other expenses.

At Uasin Gishu High School, a parent said they had only been asked to pay for lunch. “The process is so far smooth. We have not been asked for any fees apart from the Sh8,000 for lunch for the whole year.

LUNCH

This has really eased the burden for us as parents,” said Mr Joel Wanyoike, a father of three.

Parents at Rurigi Secondary School took with them sacks of maize to cater for the lunch instead of cash. Mr Edward Wanjala, the school’s principal, said they had consulted with the parents and come to an agreement.

Similarly in Bungoma County, parents were forced to pay for lunch and other activities. A spot check at Namachanja High School showed that parents were paying Sh9,500 for the lunch. They were also supposed to pay for school uniforms.

“We thought that by enrolling our children in day secondary schools we will be exempted from payments. They should have said subsidised education not free education,” said Ms Robai Mang’oli, a parent.

In Nyanza, 100 students were enrolled to the Kisumu Day Secondary School, according to principal Daniel Mwaturo.

Elsewhere, secondary boarding schools in Kisii County said they were facing an accommodation challenge for the new students.

The principal of Nyabururu Girls High School Joyce Orioki said they were allocated 438 students by the Ministry, the highest number given to a secondary school in the county.