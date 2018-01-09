Outcry as pupils told to report with desks

By ERIC MATARA

Parents seeking Standard One admission for their children at a school in Kuresoi North have complained of a requirement that pupils report with desks.

Moto Primary School administration, however, says the requirement is due to lack of CDF funding.

According to headteacher Joseph Mungai, the institution’s problems stem from its location.

The school is at the boundary of Molo and Kuresoi North constituencies, making it hard for it to get support from either Molo or Kuresoi North constituencies.

“Our school is administratively in Kuresoi North but it is under Molo in terms of education issues. Lack of funding has made it difficult to run the school affairs,” said Mr Mungai.

FUND

He urged Kuresoi North MP Moses Cheboi and his Molo counterpart, Kuria Kimani, to help fund the school.

The school introduced the requirement three years ago.

Mr John Kamau, a parent, told Nation the school has poor infrastructure.

“We are forced to part with close to Sh2,000 to acquire desks from local carpenters. We call upon our MP, Moses Cheboi, to come to the aid of the institution,” he said.

Ms Jesca Gesare, a parent, said the requirement is a burden to most parents.