Some of the parents said they had to pay between Sh2,000 and Sh5,000 extra per item of uniform in the shops designated by schools.

The school uniform industry caters for millions of pupils from both private and government schools.

A good number of schools have forced parents to buy more expensive items in particular shops under an exclusive arrangement with suppliers.

By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author

Parents are spending tens of thousands of shillings more than they need to on school uniforms because of exclusive deals between schools and suppliers, the Nation has learnt.

A good number of schools have forced parents to buy more expensive items in particular shops under an exclusive arrangement with suppliers.

The school uniform industry caters for millions of pupils from both private and government schools. A lobby group on Friday said it had been bombarded with complaints from parents across the country concerned about both prices and quality of uniforms.

Some of the parents said they had to pay between Sh2,000 and Sh5,000 extra per item of uniform in the shops designated by schools.

“At a time the government is moving to ensure the country has universal free primary and secondary education, it is painful to have cartels collude to reap from hapless parents,” said Johnstone Ng’eng’i, 47, a shopper in Nairobi.

AFFORDABLE PRODUCTS

On Friday, the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) waded into the matter, warning that school heads colluding with uniform manufacturers and suppliers to deny parents affordable products are liable for prosecution and fines.

The CAK director-general, Mr Kariuki Wang’ombe, asked parents to report such arrangements as they may not be getting value for money. He warned suppliers and retailers with such agreements in place with schools to know they are in breach of the competition law.

“Whoever is forced should report to CAK, preferably with evidentiary information,” said Mr Wang’ombe.

The National Association of Parents chairman, Mr Nicholas Maiyo, told the Nation that they had received numerous complaints from parents on the profiteering by school heads and suppliers.

COMPLAINTS

“We are monitoring and compiling them,” said Mr Maiyo. “We would like parents to present their complaints accompanied by evidence and we will inform the relevant authorities to take action.”

A majority of school uniforms sellers said they had put mark-ups on some items to compensate for poor business in the wake of the protracted electioneering period in recent months, which they said had hurt their business.

“Business has been bad and if there is an opportunity to make an extra coin it is welcome,” said a city-based uniform seller who requested not to be identified.

Some said the cost of fabric had gone up warranting the added costs.

Kaiti MP Joshua Kimilu said it is important for the Education ministry to ensure that parents are not exploited by rogue school heads.

PROTECT PARENTS

“The ministry should come out strongly to protect parents,” he said and promised to take up the matter to Parliament.

Parents said the hidden costs of school materials are causing hardship, especially for those from low-income families.