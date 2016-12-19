Rattansi gives Sh60m to universities for needy students

By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

Rattansi Education Trust has released Sh60 million to 24 public and private universities in order to support needy students.

The Trust chairperson Dr Vijoo Ranttansi, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, said that needy students require compassion from society.

“Supporting the needy students to achieve other dreams through education is one way of showing them compassion,” said Dr Ranttansi.

She said this year the Trust scaled up the donations from Sh24.7 million to Sh60 million in commemoration of the Trust’s 60th anniversary.

Speaking during the event, University of Nairobi the Vice Chancellor Prof Peter Mbithi lauded the strong partnership between the Trust and university.

“This partnership has seen many prominent persons from humble backgrounds get their education and rise to become great people in society,” said Prof Mbithi.

Kisii University chancellor Prof Peter Muriuki, appealed to Kenyans with deep pockets to support the needy especially through education.