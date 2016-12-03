Relief for pupils as schools receive all KCPE results

Sunday December 4 2016

Joyce Wangui Maina of Lions Primary School

Joyce Wangui Maina of Lions Primary School celebrates with her teachers ON December 1, 2016 after scoring 426 marks in her KCPE exams. The best candidate in Nakuru in the 2016 KCPE exams is Janerosa Wanjiku Mwangi from St Mary’s Girls Boarding Primary School - a public primary school in Nakuru Town. PHOTO | SULEIMAN MBATIAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Several candidates who had complained of getting XX – meaning their results were pending – received them on Friday and Saturday.
  • In Nakuru, Bahati Division Academy candidates received their missing marks for Kiswahili.
  • Prof Magoha said the reason for the delay was that many candidates shared index numbers.
By OUMA WANZALA
Many pupils earlier reported to have missed their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination results have now received them.

Several candidates who had complained of getting XX – meaning their results were pending – received them on Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, Kenya National Examinations Council chairman George Magoha led a team of officers in working to end anxiety among the candidates.

In Nakuru, Bahati Division Academy candidates received their missing marks for Kiswahili while at Okok Primary School in Ndhiwa Constituency, Homa Bay county, three candidates whose Kiswahili, English and Science marks were missing, received them.

Other schools which received their results include Rowo primary and Njogure boarding (29 candidates), in Homa Bay, Shamusunjiri (32) in Kakamega, ACK Bishop Kariuki (15) in Kiambu county and St Philip Meri Primary (22) in Machakos County.

Others were Premier School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Kimobo FYM (Bungoma), Mulango Hope Academy (Kakamega), Chesta Girls (West Pokot), Timanre Junior Academy and St Julius Kipkabus (Nandi)  and Manwe in Meru County.

RECONCILE DETAILS

Prof Magoha said the reason for the delay was that many candidates shared index numbers.

“We released the results because the work was 99.9 per cent done,” Prof Magoha said.

He added that Knec officers were working round the clock to ensure that all candidates get their results before the Form One selection begins on Friday.

Prof Magoha also disclosed that several answer sheets had no names or index numbers and that is why the result slips were marked XX to allow the council reconcile the details.

“We ask parents to be patient as we work to ensure that all candidates have their results by Monday,” he said.
“Kenyans should know that this is a tedious process.”

He said AB on the result slip meant that the candidate did not sit the national test.

Out of 952,388 candidates who registered for the examination, 942,021 sat the papers, meaning 10,365 failed to do so.

Some Kenyans have blamed the situation on the hurried manner in which the results were released.

