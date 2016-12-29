Shocking drop in KCSE results as only 141 students score A...

By PETER LEFTIE

Only 141 candidates managed a mean grade of A-plain in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination, a shocking drop from 2,636 candidates who attained the grade last year.

Releasing the results at Shimo la Tewa High School in Mombasa on Thursday, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i had even more shocking news – that only 88,928 candidates attained C-plus and above in the 2016 examination.

This number compares with 68,126 candidates who managed higher grades of B-plain and above in 2015.

The shocking results could indicate the culture of examination cheating that has clouded national examinations.

Dr Matiang’i also said no results were cancelled in this year’s examinations.