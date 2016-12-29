Shocking drop in KCSE results as only 141 students score A...

Breaking News
Shocking drop in 2016 KCSE results as only 141 students score A

Thursday December 29 2016

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By PETER LEFTIE
Only 141 candidates managed a mean grade of A-plain in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination, a shocking drop from 2,636 candidates who attained the grade last year.

Releasing the results at Shimo la Tewa High School in Mombasa on Thursday, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i had even more shocking news – that only 88,928 candidates attained C-plus and above in the 2016 examination.

This number compares with 68,126 candidates who managed higher grades of B-plain and above in 2015.

The shocking results could indicate the culture of examination cheating that has clouded national examinations.

Dr Matiang’i also said no results were cancelled in this year’s examinations.

The results of 5,000 candidates were cancelled last year because of irregularities.

  • Matiang’i catches principals by surprise