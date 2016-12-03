Slum school shines as it tops KCPE results

By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

Over 30 candidates from a low cost school based in slum areas are set to join national schools after scoring over 380 marks in Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination.

The Bridge International Academies produced six candidates with a pass mark of over 400 marks while another 700 candidates scored above 300 marks to steer the group of schools in an unprecedented performance.

Bridge schools candidates sat for the examination in Malaba, Kisumu, Kilifi, Shanzu, Eldoret and Nairobi’s Mukuru Kwa Reuben slum.

“This performance has vindicated Bridge Academies on criticism of cheating, poor quality education and non-teaching of the 8-4-4 curriculum in their schools, all which is levelled by stakeholders in the education sector,” said head of Communications Jackie Walumbe.

She said the performance surpassed s last year’s performance.

Bridge registered 3,215 pupils for the examination in an intricate process that allowed its pupils to register in other schools as candidates for the national examination.

“By performing exemplarily well for the second time in a row, Bridge is proving to be a force to reckon with in the use of technological innovations in education especially for pupils in low-income areas. This performance provides more focus on the value of education through learning outcomes, against cost of administration of the same,” said Ms Walumbe.