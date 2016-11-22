Stakeholders back inclusion of oral health in school curriculum

By OUMA WANZALA

Stakeholders in health and education sectors have pledged their support for the ongoing curriculum review process that will include oral health content.

Their support was pledged at a multi-stakeholder forum held in Nairobi.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Senior Assistant Director Olive Mbuthia, said the thematic areas in health education would be included in the reformed curriculum, including oral health.

“KICD is glad to participate in the forum as the last major review for health education in basic education was in 2002,” said Ms Mbuthia.

She observed that the forum was a timely response to a pressing need in the gap present in the teaching methodology and content related to health in the curriculum.

The forum drew participants from KICD, University of Nairobi, the Kenya Dental Association and Ministry of Health and who were in consensus on the importance of integrating oral health into the school curriculum.

“We have been working separately with the Kenya Dental Association, the Ministry of Health and the University of Nairobi and saw it fit to bring these stakeholders together to drive the agenda of oral health in the school curriculum as Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development are undertaking the reforms,” said Wrigley East Africa Head of Corporate Affairs Wanja Mwangi.

Chief Dental Specialist at the Ministry of Health Dr Elizabeth Onyiego said that the ministry will ensure that policy reform catches up with the changing realities on the ground, as well as emerging issues within the sector.

Kenya’s dentist to population ratio is 1 to 44,000 in the public sector and only 20 per cent of dentists are in rural areas, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Education in oral health will help bridge some of these gaps.

“We propose incorporating oral health in the existing Health Clubs in schools to get children familiar with healthy oral health practices early, as well as the practice of dental care as a career choice to pursue in future,” said Dr Regina Mutave, a public health specialist from the University of Nairobi.

Kenya Dental Association chairman Dr Wetende Andrew said the objectives of teaching oral health should be clearly highlighted in the syllabus.

“We want children to know how many times and the right way to brush their teeth, to visit a dentist and be able to understand factors leading to common oral diseases,” added Dr Watende.

Kenya National Oral Health Survey Report reveals that there is a correlation between the poor status of oral health in children (and adults) and unhealthy dental practices due to lack of information and access to treatment.

The findings showed that three out of four children, between the ages of five and 15 years in Kenya, suffer from gum bleeding due to poor oral hygiene practices. Similarly, prevalence of gum bleeding among adults was equally high at 98.1 percent.

The survey was conducted to ascertain the burden of select oral diseases as well as implications of oral health related quality of life.