By OUMA WANZALA

The collective bargaining agreement for teachers has finally been registered by the court, setting the stage for its implementation, which is expected to cost taxpayers Sh54 billion.

Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia on Monday said officials were working on modalities of implementation and that details of benefits to individual teachers would be communicated early next year.

TSC signed separate CBAs with the Kenya National Union of Teachers and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers on October 25 and 26 respectively.

“An expanded grading structure has been adopted with the following grades: B5, C1, C2, C3, C4, C5, D1, D2, D3, D4, D5.

Previously, teachers were in job groups G, H, J, K, L, M, N, P, Q and R,” said Mrs Macharia.

She explained that the lowest grade — job group G — had been scrapped and grade B5, which has an enhanced salary entry point, introduced.

This will affect more than 100,000 teachers, mostly in primary schools.