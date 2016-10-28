By OUMA WANZALA

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said teachers will be assessed more rigorously now that the government has granted their demands for higher pay.

Mr Kenyatta welcomed the salary deal signed between teachers and their employer and urged teachers to do extra work to match the increase.

The President was speaking at State House on Friday when he met officials from the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

He commended both sides for showing restraint, for negotiating in good faith, and for finally reaching an agreement within the deadline he had instructed.

“After the collective bargaining agreement, the government will institute other policy measures to support the development of the teaching profession,” he said.

President Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Education to move with speed and establish the Kenya School of Education before the end of the year so that from next year, the government can start to institutionalise the framework of supporting teachers in professional growth and career development.

He also wished success for the 1.5 million candidates sitting for national examinations and urged officers involved to ensure the exercise is smooth.

“I assure them and their parents that utmost integrity will be the hallmark of the 2016 national examination process,” said President Kenyatta.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination will start on Tuesday while the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) written examination will start on November 7.

Assessment of practical subjects for candidates sitting for the KCSE, which started on Monday, was concluded on Friday.

The subjects that will be assessed include Music, French, German, Kenya Sign language, Home Science.