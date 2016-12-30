Top KCSE candidates celebrate

By NATION TEAM

Students who scored top grades in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination celebrated their achievements across the country.

There was celebration at Moi High School, Mbiruri, in Embu County after two students scored straight A's.

Raymond Muli and Nduhiu Ian Nderi scored 81 points to share the top spot, with Kaluma Jephat, who scored a strong A of 80 points, coming third.

Elated school Principal Patrick Nderitu said 23 others scored A-, 43 B+, 38 B, 41 B-, 17 C+, 13 C and 7 C-.

The school, which has been posting good results in recent years, attained a mean score of 8.7446, a drop from last year’s 9.8.

“The class performed well and I believe we will achieve better results next year,” he said.

In the neighbouring Kangaru School, nine students scored A- while 16 others had B+.

Elema Jillo Hurri (centre) of St Paul's Secondary School in Marsabit County celebrates with his relatives after scoring A minus in the 2016 KCSE examination in this picture taken on December 30, 2016. PHOTO | KEN BETT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

School Principal Simon Njagi said they were struggling to download the results of the 208 candidates who sat the KCSE this year.

At Nyangwa High School, Principal Moshe Musyoka said 20 students had B+.

Other previously high-performing schools like Siakago Girls, a national school, Kyeni Girls, Nguviu Boys and Siakago Boys said they were still waiting for the official results.

In Marsabit County, Elema Jillo Hurri of St Paul’s Secondary School celebrated after he was ranked among the top candidates, having scored an A-.

In Mikundi village in Mathira, Nyeri County, Moses Nduati was celebrating after he was named among the top candidates in the country.

The candidate at Kagumo High School scored a straight A of 81 points.

Moses Nduati of Kagumo High School scored an A of 81 points. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

He was helping his mother on their farm when Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i released the results.

"God is surely gracious. We were shamed before but now we stand proud because of Nduati," his mother Florence Nduati said.

For Ms Nduati, the results were nothing close to what her son expected. He admitted that the examination was tough but hard work and determination got him there.

"Truthfully speaking, the exams were very tough but I studied hard and God has rewarded me," he said.

Through his secondary school education, Nduati said he struggled but was focused on his education.

Nduati recalled having to walk more than 10 kilometres to get to school on opening days as his mother could barely afford his one-way trip fare.

He said he would like to study medicine.

Some of the top candidates in Nyeri County said they want to become aeronautical and chemical engineers after scoring A- and B- grades.

Muthee Munyiri and Muriuki Doris Mumbi of Maranda High and South Tetu Girls High School, respectively, said they will pursue aeronautical engineering courses when they join university.

Muchai Marriam Wangui from Marua village and a student at Machakos Girls High School wants to become a chemical engineer after scoring an A- in her exams.

Munene Ian Njogu of Nyeri High School could not hide his joy after getting an A-.

Kinyua Lewis Karani (Nyeri High School) and Muchiri Alice Muthomi (South Tetu Girls High School) also scored an A- while Peter Muthoni of Brookfield School Karatina scored B+.