Academic giants in the North Rift failed to shine in the just released KCSE examination results compared to previous years.

Moi Girls High School in Eldoret, for instance, produced only two candidates with a mean grade of A compared to 29 in 2015.

The school, that had 297 candidates, had 83 scoring A- and another 83 B+ while 56 B plain. Eileen Choge, who scored A- at the school, lauded stringent measures introduced by Education CS Fred Matiang’i to curb cheating.

Choge who was index 56 attributed her good results to discipline and dedication to schoolwork.

“The journey was not easy. I’m happy for what I’ve done,” said the last born in a family of three.

The soft-spoken girl who wants to study electrical engineering scored A in physics, A in maths, B in English, A- in business, B+ in Kiswahili and chemistry, B plain in biology and A in history, garnering 74 points.

“The results show Moi Girls is still the school to beat. We laud reforms introduced by the Ministry of Education which have restored the credibility of national exams,” said Principal Rosemary Wanaswa.

EMERGED TOP SCHOOL

It was song and dance at Kalya Kimurgor’s home in Elgon View Estate, Eldoret after the former Moi High School Kabarak student scored an A of 82 points. “I want to thank God for these results, I didn’t expect them,” said Kalya.

In Kericho County, there were celebrations at the home of Dorren Cheruto of Moi Girls Eldoret who also scored an A of 81 points. She couldn’t hide her joy.

Meanwhile, there was anxiety at Kapsabet Boys High School after it recorded two As and 51 A-. Principal Kipchumba Maiyo expressed satisfaction with the results, noting that the majority of the candidates qualified to join university.

In Trans Nzoia, St Joseph’s Boys High School Kitale Principal Peter Obwogo said they did not get an A.

“We had 18 A-, 47 B+, 47 B, 42 B- and 41 C+.

In Bungoma County, Roy Macharia, a student a Friends School Kamusinga scored A. Macharia said he wants to become a telecommunications engineer.

In Turkana County, Lodwar High School emerged top school with a mean score of 6.678. Principal Patrick Lokwayen said their first student was Brian Murutu Wekesa. He was the top student with an A- of 79 points.