Union tells TSC to speed up pension processing

Monday December 12 2016

Retired teachers follow proceedings at the Nakuru High Court on September 16, 2016 during the hearing of a case in which they are demanding Sh42.3 billion in pension dues from the government. Kenya National Union of Teachers has asked the Teachers Service Commission to speed up the processing of pension for tutors who retired in 1997. PHOTO | SULEIMAN MBATIAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By OUMA WANZALA
A union has asked the Teachers Service Commission to speed up processing payment of pensions to tutors who retired in 1997.

Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary-General Wilson Sossion told TSC to process the claims “in the shortest time possible” and end the suffering of retirees who have waited for their money for years.

A total of 52,000 retired teachers are seeking to be paid Sh42.3 billion in pension dues yet the National Treasury only released Sh1.5 billion this financial year.

The TSC pensions department is processing claims for teachers who retired between 1997 and 2003.

“So far, 1,700 cases have been processed and forwarded to the Treasury, which is carrying out an audit,” Mr Sossion said during the union’s delegates’ conference in Nairobi.

“The TSC has dealt with the 1997 and 1998 cases and it is processing 1999 ones.”

The Knut chief also called on union branches to form savings and credit cooperative societies and encourage members join.

He also drummed up support for Spire Bank Ltd, which is owned by Mwalimu National Sacco, saying it has special deals for teachers.

“We would like to advise teachers to make informed decisions before getting into business with shylock-like microfinance institutions,” said Mr Sossion.

He cautioned teachers against exposing their payslips and records to insurance agents, some of whom have fraudulently signed them as clients without consent.

“Some banks are not stable. We don’t want a situation where a bank goes under with teachers’ money. Prevention is better than cure,” he added.

The Knut boss said proceeds from a reserve fund created several years ago to support the giant union during strikes, was used as branch commissions, legal service fee, among others.

