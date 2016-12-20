By OUMA WANZALA

The government has threatened to shut down universities that are violating the statutes and regulations that guide provision of quality education in the country.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i also warned that the government will withdraw degree certificates such universities had awarded to its graduates without the express authority of the Commission for University Education (CUE) as provided for in the Charter which established the institutions.

Dr Matiang’i was speaking on Tuesday after granting letter of interim authority (LIA) to RAF International University at Jogoo House.

“We are concerned that some universities are admitting people without minimum entry requirements for University Education,” said the CS.

“We are going to take difficult and painful decisions to restore order in university education. We cannot have people getting degrees without learning for it,” he added.

Under the Universities Act, 2012, LIA allows an institution to offer university education and grant degrees to graduands.

Dr Matiang’i said Kenya has had a solid education system, saying the country had over 430 senior academics in university and research institutions in Western countries.

“We are keenly watching these universities offering online degrees as some of them are doing so without the express approval and authority of CUE,” said Dr Matiang’i.

He directed CUE to undertake enrolment audit of University programmes and students enrolment into various degree programmes to establish the status of the programmes and whether the students had the qualifications required.

The CS said the government was satisfied with the condition RAF International University had put in place for university system.

He said the leadership behind the institution was trustworthy, patriotic and committed to do the right thing in the context of what was required of a university.

CUE chairman Prof Chacha Nyaigoti said the new institution has made university education accessible.

“We trust we are supplying the creation of human capital for the country,” Prof Chacha noted.

The Chairman of the RAF University Board of Trustees, Dr Mohamed Sheikh Osman said the institution will provide quality education.