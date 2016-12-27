Colleges to select students directly if Bill becomes law

The Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No. 2) Bill, 2016, which is before the National Assembly, seeks to allow individual colleges to admit their own students without involving KUCCPS.

If the proposed law is approved, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) will no longer place students in the more than 10 technical colleges across the country.

By OUMA WANZALA

Technical colleges will have the autonomy to select and admit students directly if a Bill that takes the role away from a single agency becomes law.

Tuesday, which was a public holiday, was the last day for Kenyans to submit their views and memoranda on the Bill.

The Bill has already undergone the First Reading and is now committed to the departmental committee on Justice and Legal Affairs for consideration and thereafter report to the House.

The passing of the Bill will be a major victory for colleges such as Kenya Medical Training Colleges (KMTC) which despite several court orders has rejected students placed in its 42 campuses by KUCCPS.

Kuccps is a statutory body tasked with placement of students in public universities and colleges across the country and came into place in 2012 due to the Universities Act 2012.

Colleges generate hundreds of millions of shillings in application fees paid by students a move that they have been fighting to protect since Kuccps does not charge application fees.

There are about 60 technical colleges and 70 universities across the county.

There have also been plans to allow universities admit students on their own a move that was rejected by public universities late this year.