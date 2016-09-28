Distribution of tablets to start

Ministry of Information and Communication Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru will this morning give details on how the distribution will take place.

Cabinet and principal secretaries will lead the week-long drive to 60 primary schools.

By OUMA WANZALA

A massive distribution of tablets will start tomorrow to more than 1.2 million class one pupils by end of the year.

A total of 600,000 tablets are being imported from China while the rest are being assembled locally by Moi University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, starting this month.

The involvement of top government officials is because President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that the distribution is fast tracked so that all the 23,000 public primary schools in the country are equipped by the end of 2016.

This Friday, Mr Mucheru will launch the distribution at Ortum Boys Primary in West Pokot while his Devolution counterpart Mwangi Kiunjuri will be at Kapkikorwet Primary in Bomet.

The distribution will take a weekend break and resume on Tuesday with Tourism CS Najib Balala handing them out at Ucekeini Primary in Gatundu, Kiambu County.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter will be at Baragoi Primary in Samburu County, as his Health counterpart Cleopa Mailu goes to Mwandishe in Mwatate, Taita Taveta.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi will be at Koibem in Nandi County and Dr Matiang’i in Kwale County at Bofu Primary, Kinango.

On Tuesday, Principal Secretaries Peter Kaberia, Karanja Kibicho, Colletta Suda, Lillian Mbogo and Paul Mwangi will be at Kiangombe DOK in Nyamira, Sebit Primary in Pokot, Kapsis in Elgeyo Marakwet, Jaribu in Garissa and Takaba Primary in Mandera respectively.