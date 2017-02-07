Government gives striking lecturers offer

However, he declined to disclose the contents of the counter-offer.

Prof Ratemo Michieka of the Inter-Public Universities Councils Forum on Tuesday said the lecturers had a counter-offer from the government.

By OUMA WANZALA

The government has given striking lecturers an offer, igniting hope for an end to their three-week work boycott in public universities.

“We are waiting for their feedback once they are done with analysing the proposal, which is very good,” said Prof Michieka.

The lecturers are set to meet with the forum on Wednesday for talks that many hope will lead to an agreement.

On Tuesday, non- teaching staff held talks with the universities’ management and another meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

“We will only talk of calling off the strike once we have seen this offer that the government is talking about,” said Multimedia University Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) chapter secretary-general Onesmus Mutio.