Police officer accidentally shoots teacher in Siaya

Teachers Service Commission Siaya County Director Samuel Marigat and Rarieda deputy director of education, Mr Edwin Onginjo, accused the police of negligence and failure to give information. The exams, however, went on smoothly with the two officers still on duty.

Witnesses said Sergeant Benson Ozeza shot Mr Onditi with a gun he was holding for his colleague Debra Watuti as she assisted in sealing the CRE exam papers.

By NATION TEAM

A supervisor in the ongoing Form Four examination in Siaya was on Thursday accidentally shot by a police officer while heavy rains delayed the test in Garissa as seven teachers denied exam cheating.

Mr Simon Ongiti, a teacher at Kunya Primary School, was accidentally shot while sealing test papers at Gagra Secondary School.

St Peter’s Sang’alo Secondary School principal Herman Masafu and invigilators Kenneth Kiberenge, Roseline Wakanya, Geoffrey Musombo, Mary Webukhu, Isaac Toywa and David Wekesa denied colluding with five students to steal the KCSE exam.

Bungoma Resident Magistrate Stephen Mogute released them on a Sh100,000 bond or Sh60,000 cash bail each with a similar surety. The case will be mentioned on November 29 and heard on January 17.

At Sankuri Secondary School, Garissa, the exam was delayed after the vehicle ferrying the papers got stuck, said Balambala Sub-County Education Director Idriss Buthul.