Dr Joseph explained that the exercise which was supposed to be done late this year was postponed due to the EAC principles of procedures in decision making. The council of ministers noted that the initial submission of the declaration to the council had not gone through the line sectoral council for education, science, technology, culture and sports.

The five partner countries are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

By OUMA WANZALA

Students in the East Africa region will from next month be able to transfer credits to higher education institutions if presidents of the five countries approve the proposal.

Ministers for education in the region have agreed on a draft declaration for implementation of a harmonised higher education system.

“It is our anticipation that the forthcoming summit of heads of state will approve the declaration and pronounce the EAC as a common higher education area,” said Inter-University Council for East Africa Chief Principal, Quality Assurance and Qualifications Framework Dr Cosam Chawanga Joseph.

“Harmonisation of education of higher education or education in general is a process not an event that we are aspiring to achieve as a one-off target,” he added.

The framework was developed by the council in consultation with regulators of national higher education, Commission for University Education Kenya included.