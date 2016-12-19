TSC announces plan to recruit 4,523 teachers

They must present professional and academic certificates to the interviewing panel.

Eligible candidates must be registered with TSC and should be 45 years old and below.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia said 3,922 teachers would be posted to primary schools while 601 would go to secondary schools and colleges.

By OUMA WANZALA

The Teachers Service Commission has announced a plan to recruit 4,523 tutors to replace those who have left the service through natural attrition.

“Applicants who were engaged on contract as relief teachers should attach a copy of the contract letter and reporting casualty return,” Mrs Macharia said, adding that those interested in being hired as primary school teachers must be holders of P1 certificate and would be selected from the county merit lists compiled during the August 2016 recruitment.

“Successful candidates will be deployed in any part of the country and not necessarily the county they were recruited,” she added.

Applicants for vacancies in post-primary institutions must be holders of a minimum of Diploma in Education certificate.

“Interested candidates should apply to the secretary, board of management of the school or institution where the vacancy has been advertised and submit a copy to the TSC county director,” Mrs Macharia said.

Those interested have until December 30 to submit their applications.

“The TSC will only deal with county selection panels and boards of management. Individual application to the commission will not be considered,” Mrs Macharia said.

She added that preference would be given to applicants who have not previously been employed by TSC.

“Successful applicants should not fill employment forms in more than one station as this will lead to disqualification,” she warned.

In August, TSC hired more than 7,000 teachers in which 1,225 were deployed to secondary schools while 3,775 went to primary.