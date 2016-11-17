The two are alleged to have offered the money to the Deputy Registrar of Academic Affairs, Caleb Opwora, so that their names could be included in last month’s list of graduands.

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Two law students at a private university allegedly tried to bribe their way onto the graduation list for a whopping Sh820,000.

Jecinta Mugure and Joan Kariuki of the Catholic University of Eastern Africa were charged before the Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, the two committed the offence on October 27, a day before graduation day at the main campus in Nairobi.

“They wanted to be allowed to graduate with degrees in law they did not qualify for,” said the prosecution.

Ms Mugure and Ms Kariuki denied the charges and were released on a bond of Sh300,000 each and a surety of a similar amount.

The two were arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officers on October 27.