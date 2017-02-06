By OUMA WANZALA

A total of 97,720 candidates have registered for this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and 127,329 for Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) said on Monday that it was concerned with the poor turnout.

Knec acting CEO Mercy Karogo said the council is targeting to register one million candidates for KCPE and 600,000 for KCSE examinations that are set for November.

The registration started on January 17 and will end on February 28.

Knec has ruled out extension of the deadline and discouraged late registration.

“We are appealing to all candidates to come forward and register. They should not wait until the last minute as it will clog the system,” Ms Karogo said.

She said the council is worried with the low registration as the government is already paying for the examination of all candidates, both in private and public schools.

Last year a total of 942,021 candidates sat KCPE examinations while 577, 253 sat KCSE.