The army and National Youth Service trucks will be used in distribution of food in an exercise that will start Friday.

According to Devolution Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mwangi Kiunjuri, all CSs in the inter-governmental steering committee on drought and food security have been assigned to different parts of the country that have been affected by drought.

“This is a joint effort and the government is determined to ensure no Kenyan dies or sleep hungry,” he said during an interview in a local TV station on Wednesday night.

Non-governmental organisations have also chipped in and are providing both trucks and food, said the CS.

Trucks are being loaded with food at the National Cereals and Produce Board.

“The situation is worsening and the President has directed us to feed the nation. We can’t afford to wait any longer,” Mr Kiunjuri - who will lead his team in Baringo before heading to Isiolo - said.

The most affected counties are Turkana, Baringo, Kilifi, Isiolo, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, Tana River, Samburu and West Pokot. In Baringo, 24,000 people face hunger.

At the same time, the CS blamed the Laikipia County leadership for failing to prevent pastoralists from invading private farms.

“I blame it all on the leaders who decided to remain mum on the matter. Now the headache has been left to the government,” he said.