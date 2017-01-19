By JOHN NJAGI

More by this Author

Wiper Democratic Movement has claimed that the voters roll was “saddled with millions of non-existent voters”, noting that the party will settle on nothing less than a properly audited register.

Wiper secretary-general, who is also Mombasa Senator, Hassan Omar, said there were about one million dead or non-existent voters in the register, adding that it was a deliberate plan by Jubilee to rig the August elections.

"Our party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was shocked to find a voter — Salome Wanjiru Njoroge who was born in 1993 — on the voters’ roll in Wajir bearing his ID card number.

"We are reliably informed that there are a million fictitious voters deliberately left in the register,” Mr Omar read the party’s statement.

The party, which is part of Cord, has gone to court to stop the scrutiny of the register by the audit firm KPMG, disputing the manner in which it won the tender.

The High Court stopped the award of the tender to the audit firm, with Cord lawyer Antony Alouch saying Parliament was yet to amend the law to allow for the scrutiny of the voters register.

Mr Aluoch added that the award of the tender was shrouded in mystery.

Mr Omar said the “inclusion of dead voters” was one of the reasons Jubilee was against digital voter registration.

The senator was speaking at the party headquarters in Nairobi following a National Executive Council meeting which was attended by Mr Musyoka, party chairman and Kitui Senator David Musila, Machakos senator Johnson Muthama and other bigwigs.