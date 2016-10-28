Health PS Muraguri apologises to media

The PS said the comments were unfortunate and regrettable and did not represent his philosophy or stand as a public servant.

Dr Muraguri admitted in a statement to newsrooms and which was shared widely on social media that many of the comments attributed to him in the media were, indeed, his.

By STELLA CHERONO

Health Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri on Friday apologised to the media and a journalist he is said to have threatened because of a story revealing a Sh5 billion scandal in the government department.

“This is my formal apology to the journalist at Business Daily, the media fraternity, my colleagues in government and the people of Kenya,” he said.

Dr Muraguri had been quoted stating that the government was capable of tapping Ms Stellar Murumba’s calls and raiding her place of work.

On Friday afternoon, during Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu’s briefing at Afya House, Dr Muraguri did not speak to the media, despite flanking the CS.

Dr Mailu denied claims that the government tapped calls and hacked into reporters’ phones and emails, saying that the matter had been clarified.

The CS instead asked the reporter to forgive Dr Muraguri, whom he did not allow to utter a word. The PS addressed the Editors’ Guild in his apology letter.

The Kenya Union of Journalists had on Tuesday asked the PS to resign over the statements, and asked Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko to take action against him.