IEBC commissioners reject government's send-off offer

But by Wednesday evening, no agreement had been reached, with both sides agreeing in fact that the commissioners will leave only after the new amended electoral law takes effect.

On the first day of the talks meant to give them a grand package to resign ahead of next year’s General Election, government officials led by Treasury PS Kamau Thugge met with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission bosses at Harambee House.

By AGGREY MUTAMBO

Electoral commissioners on Wednesday evening declined to accept a government offer to quit office but instead vowed to stay on until after October 4, to have their send-off package agreed.

“While no figures were agreed to during today’s meeting, both sides tabled initial offers in terms of the commissioners’ terms of vacation from office, National Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe said at a press conference.

“Both parties noted that the new Elections (Amendment) Act 2016 only takes effect on 4th of October, 2016 and the IEBC Commissioners cannot resign before then.

Dr Thugge was with Solicitor-General Njee Muturi, Legal Services Secretary Jasper Mbiuki, Salaries and Remuneration Chief Executive Anne Gitau and other officials from public service and Office of the President.

IEBC chairman Ahmed Issack Hassan and commissioners Abdullahi Sharawe, Thomas Letangule and Albert Bwire attended the meeting that lasted three hours.

HARMONISED DEMANDS

Prior to this, Mr Hassan chaired a meeting with his colleagues at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies, between 9:30 and 2pm, as they harmonised their demands. They included a send-off monetary package, legal implications of their resignation and whether they will be acceptable again in government jobs.

The nine commissioners were picked under the former law. The amended version reduced commissioners’ number to seven.

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua has demanded speedy negotiations on the exit of the IEBC commissioners from office.

She claims the delayed exit of the IEBC team from office was deliberate and calculated.

Speaking at Emboita Hotel in Nakuru where the party’s county leaders were meeting, Ms Karua said the electoral commissioners ought to leave office by September 30.

She expressed concern that their exit terms are yet to be agreed on, arguing that time was running out for electoral body to prepare adequately for the polls.

“Narc Kenya is concerned of what appears to be a deliberate and calculated delay in facilitating the exit of the current IEBC commissioners from office as there is no mechanism to guide the exit, “said Ms Karua.

She spoke in Nakuru on Wednesday as the government’s technical negotiating committee convened negotiations with the IEBC commissioners at Harambee House.