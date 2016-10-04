By ISAAC ONGIRI

The nine electoral commissioners failed to officially tender their resignations on Tuesday despite an agreement with the government’s negotiating committee to do so on the day the new law on elections took effect.

The Nation however established that the commissioners held a midmorning meeting at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) headquarters. Although what they discussed has not been disclosed, State House confirmed that it had received their resignation letters.

IEBC Chairman Ahmed Issack Hassan, deputised by vice-chairperson Lilian Mahiri-Zaja, heads the electoral body that also has commissioners Albert Bwire, Kule Godana, Yusuf Nzibo, Abdulahi Sharawe, Thomas Letangule, Muthoni Wangai and Mohammed Alawi.

The matter is generating anxiety in the country – especially in regard to the anticipated electoral reforms, missed deadlines and preparations for the second General Election under the 2010 Constitution.

The Elections (Amendment Act) 2016 came into effect on Tuesday even as challenges occasioned by missed deadlines are expected to disturb its operationalisation.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich told the Nation from Washington, where he arrived for an official visit on Tuesday, the negotiating team had agreed with the officials to resign by Tuesday.

“We had an agreement that they needed to resign by Wednesday, at least formally, but they will leave office on the day the new commissioners take over to ensure there is no vacuum,” said Mr Rotich.

The CS explained that the government and the commissioners had agreed on an exit package.

“The actual amount to be paid is being computed,” said Mr Rotich. “The payments will factor in four issues — remainder of the period before the expiry of their contract, which is 12 months; a 31 per cent gratuity; remaining leave days; and ex-gratia.”