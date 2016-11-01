By OBED SIMIYU

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has told African states to guard against forces with selfish motives which he says could be fuelling turmoil on the continent.

President Magufuli, who is also the chairman of the East Africa Community (EAC), said that Africa has a great potential of being a donor continent if countries partner in development and exploit its huge natural resources.

The Tanzania leader was speaking on Monday during a state banquet hosted in his honour by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi. The Tanzanian leader is in the country for the first time since being elected President.

He said that with regional blocs such as the EAC, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa), Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) among others, Africa can harness its resources for economic development of citizens.

“For instance, there is no reason why the Democratic Republic of Congo with its vast natural resources would be wallowing in poverty,” President Magufuli said.

NOT IN COMPETITION

President Kenyatta, o his side, said that EAC member states are not in competition but complement each other citing presence of citizens from member states doing business in neighbouring countries.

“The success of the Kenyan economy is beneficial to Tanzanians and the success of Tanzanian economy is equally good to Kenyans,” said President Kenyatta said.

He said Dr Magufuli’s visit to Kenya was testimony of the relations enjoyed between member states saying: “it opens a new chapter in strengthening bilateral and brotherly relations between the two countries.”

The event was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto who said that Kenya regards the leadership of President Magufuli highly, especially in steering the EAC to greater heights.