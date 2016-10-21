Judges ‘not to blame for case delays’

By FRED MUKINDA

The Judiciary has defended itself against accusations that it is frustrating the war against corruption by delaying hearing and determination of cases.

Judiciary ombudsman Kennedy Bidali said Director of Public Prosecutions had filed 14 cases at the anti-corruption court since January and all of them are in various stages of adjudication.

Only five of the cases have been stopped on orders of either the High Court or Court of Appeal.

“The Judiciary is independent. In hearing and determining cases, we only consider the facts the law and evidence presented in court. We are beginning to see the fruits of back to back hearings,” said Mr Bidali.

The criticism on Judiciary came from an anti-corruption summit at State House on Wednesday.

Attorney-General Githu Muigai, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko, Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro, EACC Chief Executive Halakhe Waqo and Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) Director Muthoni Kimani argued that they were frustrated by judges.

President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed frustration with Judiciary for failing to expedite conclusion corruption cases.

Mr Bidali said corruption cases usually have high numbers of witnesses, some as many as 40 hence they progress slowly.

He added: “We have delays in multiple of applications filed. All Kenyans have rights to make the applications. If a witnesses fails to appear for valid reasons the court will also consider that and there will be delay in trials.”

In other cases in which “big fish” are on trials, said Mr Bidali, there are up to 120 witnesses.

Mr Bidali is also a Chief magistrate and head of anti-corruption court in Nairobi.

He said 124 cases pending in the court, five of which can’t be heard because there is stay of proceedings from superior courts.

“All these cases are at various stages of being heard, dates have been given most of them fixed for hearing. Some of them hearing could not proceed on day to day basis for a variety of factors because judiciary is at tail end of adjudication process. At least two cases determined in Nairobi,” said Mr Bidali.