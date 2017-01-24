Kajiado West, Dagoretti South yet to access CDFs: Report

MPs are not members of the CDF committees, but poor performance of the fund in their zones reflects badly on them.

Kajiado West is represented by Moses ole Sakuda while Dagoretti South MP is Dennis Waweru.

By JOHN NGIRACHU

More by this Author

With just six months to the General Election, Kajiado West and Dagoretti South are the only constituencies that are yet to access their Constituencies Development Fund (CDF) money.

The National Government CDF Board said in a report tabled in the National Assembly that the two are yet to submit their project proposals.

Kajiado West is represented by Moses ole Sakuda while Dagoretti South MP is Dennis Waweru.

MPs are not members of the CDF committees, but poor performance of the fund in their zones reflects badly on them.

Of the 290 constituencies, only Kamukunji has received its full allocation for the current financial year: Sh81.896 million.

Kilgoris has received 90 per cent of its allocation – Sh81.596 million and has only a Sh300,000 balance.

The report by acting CEO Yusuf Mbuno is dated December 2016.

According to the board, 188 constituencies have received more than 50 per cent of their allocations, which amounts to a cumulative Sh7.698 billion.

Another 100 constituencies have received emergency funds only, which amounts to Sh409.48 million. A total Sh8.19 billion had been set aside for emergencies under the CDF.

The allocation to CDF is limited to Sh25 billion following an order by the High Court after a case was filed to challenge the legality of the popular kitty.

The fund has Sh1.255 billion pending disbursement from the Sh35.2 billion allocated in the 2015/16 financial year, Sh93.79 million from the 2014/15 year and Sh30.39 million from the 2013/14 year.