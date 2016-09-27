Lamu government sets aside Sh80m for MCA travels

In the budget for the 2016/2017 financial year, an annual allocation of Sh670,000 has also been set aside for the purchase of coffins for the 11 departments in the county.

Sh20 million is for external travel expenses and allowances.

By KALUME KAZUNGU

The Lamu county government has set aside Sh80.2 million for travel expenses of the 20 MCAs in the region.

Out of this amount, Sh60.2 million will cater for domestic travel expenses, subsistence and allowances. The other Sh20 million is for external travel expenses and allowances.

This year, the county received Sh2.6 billion from the National Treasury, with Sh1.8 billion meant for recurrent expenditure and Sh794.8 million for county development projects.

Residents who spoke to the Nation in Lamu on Tuesday, however, criticised the huge allocation for MCAs’ travel expenses.

Many felt the funds should have been added to the allocation for development, instead of funding the lavish lifestyles of the MCAs.

“You can’t set aside Sh80 million just for travel while you allocate only Sh31.2 million for tourism, which is the backbone of this county’s economy. Do our MCAs need to travel outside?” said Mr Yakub Suleiman.

Mrs Fatma Abdalla questioned the allocation of Sh670,000 for the purchase of coffins, saying it is unnecessary.