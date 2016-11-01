Each of these portable clinics, brought in at a cost of Sh10 million, was to be kitted well enough to offer maternal and child health services, including family planning, immunisation, as well as emergency and outpatient services.

By EUNICE KILONZO

The mobile clinics at the heart of a controversial audit report in the Ministry of Health were aimed at providing easy access to health services for disadvantaged people in the slums, according to a procurement report.

They were to be used as medical clinics and were to be fully equipped to meet “standards of a health facility”.

The Nation has seen the inspection report conducted between June 2 and 6 this year in Mombasa County on 14 such containers. In the report, the inspection team sought to find out whether the specifications and requirements set for the clinics were complied with, among other things.

The clinics were paid for, shows the interim report, with the Sh889 million meant to support the free maternity care project in the county governments. The money was paid to Estama Investment.