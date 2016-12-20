National authorities inspecting roads

The CS said 90 per cent of accidents in Kenya are avoidable.

He said the inspection, which mainly focuses on illegal bumps, should be complete in four weeks.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the Kenya National Highways Authority and Kenya Urban Roads Authority were inspecting the roads.

By FRED MUKINDA

Roads countrywide are being inspected to identify infrastructure flaws that might cause accidents while in a surprise but long overdue move, motorists who drive slowly in a fast lane will now be arrested.

“We are putting measures in place to address this. For instance, numerous illegal bumps that cause accidents have been erected,” he said.

The illegal and improperly erected bumps would be removed immediately.

The inspectors will also identify roads that are not properly marked or have missing signs and identify stretches to be barricaded to keep hawkers off the road.

On motorists who drive slowly in fast lanes, Mr Macharia said: “We will ask you how you got your driving licence. We shall ask the police and safety authority to flag down these drivers.”

Drivers are often arrested for exceeding the speed limit and not driving too slowly on highways.

At the same time Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet said he had reorganised traffic law enforcement.

“County commanders will be responsible for managing traffic in their areas without any reference to Nairobi,” he said.

The police boss also warned boda boda riders from breaking the rules, telling them: “You are not exempt from traffic laws.”

The two were speaking at the Transport ministry’s headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday.

National Transport and Safety Authority, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officials and Matatu Owners Association chairman Simon Kimutai were present.

The CS identified the leading causes of avoidable accidents as speeding, driving while drunk and careless road habits.

Over 3,000 people die in road accidents in Kenya every year, he said.