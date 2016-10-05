Outstanding educators recognised on World Teachers' Day

It also posthumously honours Salah Farah, deputy headteacher of Mandera Township Primary School, who was fatally shot while protecting Christians in a bus attack in January.

Outstanding teachers were on Wednesday recognised by their employer as Kenya joined the rest of the world in celebrating the work of tutors, which has been cited as critical in national development.

The Teachers Service Commission promoted 17 teachers for their exemplary work. It also posthumously honoured Salah Farah, a deputy headteacher of Mandera Township Primary School who was fatally shot while protecting Christians during a bus attack in January.

Farah’s widow, Dunia Mohammed Ahmed, received a cheque of Sh500,000 for her family.

Among those promoted were Mr Solomon Koech of Emining Secondary School in Mogotio, Baringo County, after being declared the 2016 Principal of the Year in June and Ms Lucy Wangari Mugo of Karatina Girls Secondary School in Nyeri, winner of the 2016 Teacher of the Year Award.

Also elevated was Ayub Mohamud of Eastleigh High School, Nairobi, who came second in the Global Teacher Prize 2016 whose finale was held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He was recognised for combating extremism and preventing radicalisation.

Teachers Service Commission chief executive Nancy Macharia said teachers who excel will now receive State commendation as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers Secretary-general, Mr Akelo Misori, said that October 5 be recognised as a special day.

“Teachers are pivotal to the right to education,” said Mrs Macharia. “We need to supply qualified teachers and also motivate them by valuing their work.”

“We take this opportunity to thank and celebrate teachers for their efforts and service to students and for building a better society,” she said.

Mrs Macharia added: “It’s about how principals and teachers spend thousands of hours every year, sometimes after work, to mark assignments and examinations and write the next day’s lessons.

“They daily connect with our children by acknowledging that each and every one of the learners bring to school their own different, and more often difficult, circumstances.”

Mrs Macharia said the commission appreciated the extraordinary work teachers do every day in every village.

“As we celebrate, let us remember that together we are strong, and together we are opening doors for citizens who can assume the mantle of leadership in the future,” she said.

This year’s theme was “Valuing teachers, improving their status”.

Mr Misori asked the government to hire more than 90,000 new teachers as an appreciation for the work they do, saying quality education can only be achieved with enough tutors.

“We must address the problem of teacher-pupil ratio in this country,” he said.

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association acting chairman Indumuli Kahi said experienced teachers, such as chief principals, should mentor newly appointed school heads.

“Last term, school heads had a hectic time of guarding schools due to arson attacks and that clearly shows their commitment to work,” Mr Kahi said.

He said that school unrests were due to poor management and student indiscipline. He said more than 1,860 school heads have been trained in schools management in western Kenya and the Rift Valley and this continue at the Coast and Meru soon.

At the same time, all teachers have been directed by their employer to remain at work after schools close on October 28 when national examinations start next month.