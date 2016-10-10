Kenya, Unesco partner to end doping

By DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has announced a collaboration between a United Nations agency and sports officials in the country to stem doping.

Mr Ruto on Monday said the training by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) will contribute in revamping and protecting the image of the industry, especially athletics.

“Doping jeopardises moral and ethical basis of sport and the health of those involved and should be discouraged at all costs. We are doing everything possible to ensure that Kenya’s sporting prowess is not undermined by doping,” the DP said.

Speaking during the official opening of the Kenya week in Paris, France, the DP lauded the partnership.

“The partnership between Kenya and Unesco on training of trainers on anti-doping is commendable. This is a sincerely welcome development,” he said.

He said Kenya attaches great importance to sporting activities, adding it will not allow the use of performance enhancing substances to ruin careers of young athletes.

At the same time, the week-long event will showcase Kenyan cultures through different activities to be held within and outside the agency's headquarters in Paris.

Unesco Director-General Irina Bokova said Kenya’s cultural diversities should unify the people as opposed to dividing them.

“Kenya is a good country with different cultural diversities which should be exploited for the unity of the country and not to divide them,” Ms Bokova said.

Mr Ruto said promotion of cultural diversity remains key to elimination of criminal activities such as terrorism across the globe.

The DP added that culture is an enabler and driver of sustainability.

On his part, Prof George Godia - Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to Unesco - said promotion of existing business relations and exploration of new trade and investment opportunities are at the heart of the event.

Prof Godia said the main objective of the summit is to enhance Kenya's visibility and how it has contributed to Unesco for the last 50 years.