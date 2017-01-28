By DERICK LUVEGA

Vihiga Senator George Khaniri was escorted out of a rally a few minutes after announcing his defection to Amani National Congress (ANC) following the news of his mother’s death.

The Senator Khaniri's mother, Mrs Josephine Kageha Khaniri, died shortly after 4pm.

Speeches at the event in Mbale, Vihiga, attended by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Siaya Senator James Orengo and Funyula MP Paul Otuoma among others turned into condolence messages.

The Senator broke down in tears on the stage as the leaders consoled him before he was finally escorted out of the venue.

Mr Khaniri had just informed the crowd that his mother was hospitalised, urging them to pray for her well-being.

But at the time he was delivering his speech he had not been informed about her demise.

It was Mr Mudavadi who informed the crowd about the Mrs Khaniri's death in his speech, which dampened the enthusiasm of the crowd.

"When the senator was addressing this gathering we got information that his mother has died.

"I ask this meeting to stand in silence as all the MPs stand around to console him," Mr Mudavadi said.

It is at that moment that Mr Khaniri broke into tears.

Mrs Khaniri - who is the widow of former Hamisi MP Nicodemus Khaniri - is said to have suffered a stroke.

The MP's death in 1994 paved the way for the senator to get elected in a mini poll.

He served as MP until his election as senator in 2013.

Mr Orengo said: "Take heart my brother. It is sad. Remain strong during this trying moment. We are together."

At the same time, the leaders implored the locals to rally behind the National Super Alliance (Nasa) in order to remove the ruling Jubilee coalition.

They also told the Luhya community to register as voters.