By ELISHA OTIENO

More by this Author

Kenyan and Ugandan police officers are now working together in guarding the controversial Migingo Island, minimising protracted conflict in the area.

The change follows a meeting last month between Inspectors-General of Police from the two countries.

Peter Ouma, a fisherman on the island, said officers are spending time together and conducting joint patrols on Lake Victoria, adding that this had made life more bearable for residents.

“We now see them walking together and talking … previously they were acting like enemies,” said Mr Ouma.

Mr Ouma added that before the joint patrols were adopted, residents were often harassed by Ugandan police when they were on patrol on their own.

“Previously, the Ugandans usually went out to the lake on their own to harass us… the Kenyan officers were just holed up in their camp and occasionally did their own patrols as well,” said a fisherman who identified himself only as Mr Owiti.

The meeting between Kenya's Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Uganda's Kale Kayihura focused on ways of enhancing cordial relations to avert strife.

Mr Boinnet and Mr Kayihura said they wanted to see “a peaceful Migingo where officers from the two countries conducted joint patrols in the lake before the ownership row is permanently resolved”.

John Obunge, chairman of the Migingo Beach Management unit, said, “We hope that the situation will now be better…the two teams had a cordial meeting regarding security matters in this island.”

It was the first time the police bosses were visiting the fish–rich one-acre Island.

Parallel patrols were blamed for cases of harassment and extortion reported by Kenyan fishermen, with claims that Kenyan officers appeared to have taken a back seat.

Some Kenyans had cut food supplies to the Ugandan security forces, to protest against harassment and intimidation.

Food supplies come from the nearby Kenyan mainland beaches such as Muhuru, Nyandiwa and Mugabo.