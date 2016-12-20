Such reports should be made through toll free telephone lines 112, 911 and 999.

National Police Service spokesman George Kinoti said security measures have been put in place to forestall any attacks, but asked the public to be on the lookout for “suspicious persons and activities” and report them to the police.

By FRED MUKINDA

Police want Kenyans to be vigilant during Christmas festivities due to prevailing terror threats.

In a statement, Mr Kinoti said officers will be on standby round the clock to receive information from the public.

“The terror threat remains a reality and we therefore call upon the public to be vigilant, particularly in places with high concentration of people. These include beaches, restaurants and clubs as well as places of worship,” he said.

Mr Kinoti further warned against criminals who may take advantage of the festivities to commit various crimes including cattle rustling.