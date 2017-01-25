Raila to aspirants: Nomination losers to get Govt jobs

By GALGALO BOCHA

By FADHILI FREDRICK

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has promised that losers in party primaries will be offered jobs should the Oppositions clinch victory on August 8.

“We will have fair party nominations for every one vying for various posts in Cord. We will repeat the nomination process until everyone is satisfied and eventually we expect both losers and winners to work together for the party,” said Mr Odinga at Maasai ground in Ukunda.

He added: “We will ensure those who will loss nominations will be given jobs in our government because there are many jobs in any new governments. If you are eyeing to be a Governor and you lose the nomination…that is not the only job meant for you.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho said the party has no agenda of imposing leaders on the electorate but will ensure everyone is subjected to nomination processes and only winners issued with party tickets.

He challenged various aspirants to stop wrangling over nomination process saying everyone should campaign peacefully and wait to go through the nomination exercise.

Mr Odinga and Mr Joho made the assurance after various aspirants in Kwale County called for fair and free party nomination that they said its outcome will determine Mr Odinga’s victory in the August elections.

The Party County Chairman Sheikh Amir Banda told Mr Odinga that there was restlessness within the party over the fairness of the forthcoming nomination exercise.

“Our Party leader, your victory will be highly determined by the nomination process and we want you to assert yourself on the issue,” said Sheikh Banda.

Kwale County Assembly Speaker Sammy Ruwa, Ambassador Chirau Mwakwere, Dr Issa Chipera, Mr Mwarapayo Mwachai and Mr Gereza Dena are among Kwale county governorship aspirants eyeing the ODM ticket.

Nominated MP Zuleikha Hassan and former nominated councilor Ms Fatuma Masito are leading ODM candidates for woman representative.