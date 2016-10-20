A senate committee has warned Murang’a governor Mwangi Wa Iria of ‘dire consequences’ if he fails to answer questions regarding use of county funds when he reappears before it next week.

On Tuesday, Mr Wa Iria appeared before the Public Accounts Committee to shed light on several tenders that his government awarded various contractors.

He denied claims that he deliberately split tenders in disregard of the law to reward his favourite companies, adding that there was value for taxpayers’ money even though he did not go for competitive bidding that could have allowed more interested bidders to compete.

The governor was responding to the 2013/14 audit queries.

The committee led by Kisumu Senator Anyang’ Nyong’o directed Mr wa Iria to return next week for further questioning.

But the governor said Tuesday that he will not respond to any more questions saying that he had been cleared by the Senate over the same.

Prof Ny’ongo today issued a statement saying the governor has to respond to all questions put to him. “I draw the attention of the governor to the Constitution and the relevant Acts of Parliament and warn him about the dire consequences of his intentions,” said Prof Nyong’o.

Mr Wa Iria who recently survived efforts to impeach him has questioned the motive of the Senate summonses. “Issues that are being raised now in the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee chaired by Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o are the same issues that formed a substantive motion for my impeachment a year ago,” said the governor.

The governor said the issues were being brought back through another sub-committee.