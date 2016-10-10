By GEOFFREY RONO

A war of words has erupted yet again between Deputy President William Ruto and his former ally turned critic Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto over political influence in Rift Valley.

On Sunday, the two leaders held parallel meetings in Bomet County where political barbs were traded, widening the rift between them and their supporters as the clock ticks towards the next General Election.

The governor told the DP to stop “his trademark tendency of insulting other leaders” in his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I want to tell my brother the Deputy President to go slow if he wants to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House. He should learn to respect other leaders and the ordinary folk. He should be the symbol of unity and not division,” said governor Ruto during a thanks giving for Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union at Kapkilaibei Primary School

The governor took issue with the DP’s remarks at St Theresa Catholic Church in Konoin sub-county and Ndarawetta AGC Church in Bomet Central to the effect that he (county chief) was using his party to mislead and divide voters in Rift Valley in favour of the opposition.

The DP also accused the governor of being opposed to the setting up of a public university in Bomet Town and that he stood out as the only county boss who had not signed the Sh38 billion lease for medical equipment by the national government.

Governor Ruto said: “I had given him time and space to tour the region and campaign but since he has chosen to insult me in various forums in the county including in the church, then I will go bumper to bumper with him when he tours the region,” he said.

The Governor refuted claims he opposed the setting up of a constituent college of Moi University in Bomet town as claimed by the DP.

“Despite the fact that the county has given 110 acres to Moi University, the DP insisted the dumpsite must be given to the university. He actually influenced the land allocation process. Right now we have no dumpsite,” he said.