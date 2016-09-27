Last week, Dr Khalwale, who is also the Kakamega Senator, declared that Ford-Kenya would not participate in joint primaries with other parties in Cord, as proposed by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Secretary-general Eseli Simiyu (Tongaren) was joined by Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, who is the opposition deputy whip in the National Assembly, in describing Dr Khalwale’s position as “personal”, adding that it does not reflect the official stance of Ford-Kenya.

By KENNEDY OKWACH

Three top Ford-Kenya officials clashed on Tuesday over a proposal for joint Cord nominations, following deputy party leader Boni Khalwale’s statement that the party will conduct its own primaries.

Since being named to his new position, Dr Khalwale has been issuing statements contradicting remarks by Cord management committee members Johnson Muthama and James Orengo and Dr Simiyu.

Dr Khalwale’s statements have caused unease in the party, with some members arguing that the senator was dragging his wars with Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya into the matter.

However, Dr Simiyu and Mr Wamalwa on Tuesday distanced the party from Dr Khalwale’s sentiments, saying they were personal.

“Personal views should be differentiated from those of the party. What he (Dr Khalwale) said does not reflect the true position of the party,” said Dr Simiyu.

MAKE DECISION

He said the party would hold a meeting and make a decision on the proposal for joint nominations.

“No decision has been made yet by the party,” he added.

Mr Wamalwa also dismissed Dr Khalwale’s statement.

“As Ford-Kenya, we support negotiated joint nominations based on mapping with the sole objective of beating Jubilee,” said the Kiminini MP.

Early this month, Dr Khalwale differed with the Cord management committee’s call to have the coalition field one candidate in all elective positions, but carry out joint nominations.

Dr Khalwale vowed that Ford-Kenya was going to independently field candidates for all elective seats except the presidency, where it would hold a joint nomination with coalition partners.

This has been viewed by some party officials as a move by Dr Khalwale to usurp the role of existing party structures.

Recently, Dr Khalwale declared that Ford-Kenya supports a proposal for Cord to field one candidate for the Nairobi governorship and presidential race, a declaration said to have angered a section of party lawmakers.

However, Dr Khalwale said his views were shared with the party leader, Senator Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma).