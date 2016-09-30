By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Friday summoned party members who have 'defected' to Jubilee Party (JP) to appear before its disciplinary committee next week.

The 13 politicians will appear before the Fred Athuok-led team at Orange House on October 7.

They risk expulsion from the party.

The party said that it had sent letters to two governors, a deputy governor and 10 MPs who publicly declared their support for Jubilee during its launch on September 10.

They are governors Salim Mvurya (Kwale), Ukur Yatani (Marsabit) and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

And the legislators are Steven Kariuki (Mathare), Mpuri Aburi (Tigania East), Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi North), Mustafa Iddi (Kilifi South), Cyprian Kubai (Igembe Central), Isaac Mwaura (nominated MP), James Rege (Karachuonyo), Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town), John Waluke (Sirisia) and Kwale Woman Representative Zainab Chidzuga.

“The ODM Disciplinary Committee has today summoned the defecting governors, MPs and senators to appear in person before the Committee at Orange House next week on October 7 at 8am for hearing of their cases,” said the party in a statement.

ODM has accused the rebels of several things: playing a key role in the formation of the JP, had advocated policies of another party other than ODM, and had contravened the Political Parties Act.

The team has also vowed to write to the Registrar of Political Parties to remove the names from the list of their party members, to force a by-election.

On Wednesday, party leader Raila Odinga led a high-level Central Management Committee meeting that discussed how to deal with the renegades.

The same day, lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, on behalf of the rebels, wrote to the committee insisting that the leaders had not defected.

ODM on Friday sent letters to Mr Kilukumi and Danson Mungatana to appear before the committee with their clients.

“The defence lawyers are free to add more defences as they may wish. However, the affected leaders are required to appear in person before the committee on the said date,” the party said in the statement.