By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula has called for the reduction of the number of counties from 47 to 16.

He argues that the current formula is not effective and is a burden to Kenyans.

“The original Bomas constitution draft proposed only 16 counties but we later had to come to a compromise where all the former districts had to become counties. But this can no longer work," he said.

He was addressing a congregation at Elimu Evangelical Church at Makupa in Mombasa on Saturday after attending an evening service.

He said the Constitution must be reviewed and public participation encouraged.

“It’s high time the Constitution underwent a public audit where wananchi give views. From there, we will know what works and what does not work as we have already seen that some counties are too small and unsustainable," he said.

The Bungoma senator put forward that more funds need to be allocated to counties for better management.

“I propose that to foster quick development to all parts of the country equally, 45 per cent of the national budget has to be devolved. Today, 70 per cent of the budget is retained by the national government, which is wrong," he said.

On Cord’s flag bearer, Mr Wetang'ula said he was ready to support his two colleagues Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka if either of them is chosen to lead the coalition.

He also said they should support him if he is selected.

“If my brother Raila gets the position, it’s like I have got it. If brother Kalonzo gets it, it is the same as getting it myself. I will have no problem supporting either of them and I will be glad. But if I am the one to carry the flag, I will be even more glad and they too should be ready to support me," he said.

He added that the three parties under Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord): ODM, Wiper and Ford-Kenya will brace the 2017 elections as a single unit.

“We are like the three cooking stones. If one stone is removed, the other two cannot cook. We shall remain so until the election.” he said.

He donated Sh100, 000 to the church and asked the clergy to pray for the country as the polls draw closer.