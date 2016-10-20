By PATRICK LANG'AT

Thousands of Kenyans from all walks of life have thronged Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos for this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The event will be addressed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the second national fete of its kind to be held outside Nairobi.

President Kenyatta had in June addressed a Madaraka Day celebration in Nakuru.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka had on Tuesday said he and fellow Cord co-principals Raila Odinga and Moses Wetang'ula would lead other opposition leaders to the event.

However, in a statement Thursday morning, Mr Odinga said he would not be available during the function.

“Happy Mashujaa Day fellow Kenyans. I will not be able to join you in Mashujaa Day celebrations today for I have had to travel to the United Kingdom this morning,” Mr Odinga said

He continued: “I am scheduled to address students, scholars, public service officials and political leaders at the London Metropolitan University tomorrow during the opening session of the London Political Summit 2016.”

There had been rumours the Cord brigade would hold parallel celebrations, as they did with the Madaraka day celebrations on June 1.

Cord, however, said they had not planned a parallel event.

EVERY INCH

Kenyans from Machakos as well as other counties started trooping into the well-decorated stadium from as early as 6am.

Hundreds of National Youth Service personnel were on standby at virtually every inch of the stadium.

At at about 9.30 am, a contingent of heavily deployed policemen and women locked all the three gates in what organisers said was to allow the military parade.