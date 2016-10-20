By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta today made a clarion call for national unity as he led Kenyans in the 7th celebration of Mashujaa Day.

President Kenyatta cautioned Kenyans not to be deceived by the ugly rhetoric from politicians as the country approaches the next general election.

He called on Kenyans to instead focus on unity, cohesion and prosperity.

In his call for national unity, the President urged Kenyans and leaders in particular to move away from politics based on ethnicity and division.

He said history will judge the current generation of Kenyan leaders by how well they play their role in embracing unity and entrenching the new system of government that was ushered in by the new Constitution.

“My generation of leaders must realise the promise of this new Constitution. We must entrench devolution; we must restore the unity our fathers attained,” said the President when he addressed the national celebrations of Mashujaa Day in Machakos town.

He said unity can be achieved by building strong institutions including national political parties that are not based on tribes.

“That day will come only when we build strong national institutions — among them national political parties that truly show the face of Kenya, and which show themselves committed to the values of our national covenant,” said the President.

The President said the unity of the nation will never become complete as long as the country’s politics remains vitriolic.

The Head of State urged leaders in politics, media, business and other sectors of society to know that they have a responsibility to balance their own individual goals and the collective needs of the country to remain united.

“Kenyans rely on you to navigate this period successfully. As you pursue your own individual and collective aims, I trust that you will show the world that Kenyans can disagree politically, and yet remain a strong and united nation,” said the President.

He called on all Kenyans to aspire to be better citizens who are mindful of the interests of the whole nation.

"And as we become better Kenyans – better citizens – we become a better nation: a nation worth dying for, because only a nation worth dying for is a nation worth living in,” said the President.

EMULATE HEROES

President Kenyatta said the current generation of leaders should emulate the country’s liberation heroes who were always in agreement on the necessity of national unity.

He said the country’s liberation heroes came from different background – some of them born in foreign lands – but they set aside their differences for the sake of Kenya.

They united to free the country and after independence they did not always agree with each other on some issues but they always agreed on the oneness of the nation.

“They disagreed about political ideology, and they disagreed about governance; but they never disagreed about the necessity of national unity. They held dear the oneness of our motherland, and strove for ways to better attain the promise of Independence,” said the President.

President Kenyatta said all those who are motivated by the wellbeing of Kenya are heroes.

“We don’t identify our heroes by what they say; we know them by their deeds. Our heroes are the ordinary men and women who do extraordinary things every day,” said the President.