Raila faults government on rising insecurity

Cord leader Raila Odinga has criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta for failing to tackle corruption in government and rising insecurity in parts of the country.

Speaking while on a tour of Kerio Valley on Tuesday, Mr Odinga also accused the jubilee government of incompetence by failing to protect the lives and property of citizens in the region.

The clashes between communities from West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet Counties, associated with banditry and cattle rustling, have so far claimed at the lives of at least 20 people in the past three months, with several others displaced.

“The primary responsibility of every government is to protect lives and property of all citizens. That is why they exist worldwide,” he said at Chesongoch Primary School ground.

“Sadly, this has not happened in Kerio Valley. These clashes could have been averted had the government - headed by President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto - been more serious while undertaking its duties,” he went on.

Mr Odinga said: "Haya mauwaji yanawezekana kuzuiwa kama Serikali ingetaka kusimamisha (The government is capable of stopping the killings in Kerio Valley if it was willing).”

The Cord leader criticised efforts by Deputy President William Ruto to reconcile the warring communities, saying that his recent visit to the region did not halt the clashes.

“The Deputy President was here (a few weeks ago on a peace mission). The following day the killings resumed. What kind of a leader is he?” posed Mr Odinga.

During the visit, he presented his personal donation of 200 blankets, 100 bags of maize and beans and a further Sh200,000 to cater for the medical bills of the victims of the clashes who are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the North Rift region.