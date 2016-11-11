Wiper rebel leaders fail to appear before disciplinary committee

The party's executive director Jared Maaka Siso said the lawyers claimed the notices were not delivered to their clients on time.

Lawyers for Governor Mutua and six other leaders, MPs Regina Ndambuki (Kilome), Joe Mutambu (Mwingi Central), John Munuve (Mwingi North) Kisoi Munyao (Mbooni), Richard Makenga (Kaiti) and nominated MP Robert Mutemi, were however present at the Wiper offices in Nairobi’s Lavington.

By STELLA CHERONO

More by this Author

Wiper rebel leaders including Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on Friday failed to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee, citing short notices.

Lawyers for Governor Mutua and six other leaders, MPs Regina Ndambuki (Kilome), Joe Mutambu (Mwingi Central), John Munuve (Mwingi North) Kisoi Munyao (Mbooni), Richard Makenga (Kaiti) and nominated MP Robert Mutemi, were however present at the Wiper offices in Nairobi’s Lavington.

“The summonses were sent to the leaders last week and they were expected to present their cases today,” party Executive Director Jared Maaka Siso said.

He said the lawyers claimed the notices were not delivered to their clients on time.

“They claimed the letters arrived late and they needed time to prepare,” Dr Siso said.

It was then agreed to adjourn the hearing to November 24 when the rebel leaders would be expected to appear in person.

The leaders, who ditched Wiper for Jubilee, will face the disciplinary committee comprising chairman Haroun Ndubi, Ms Lilian Omondi, Mr Mutheu Muna, Mr Abubakar Yusuf and Mr Jacob Mutula that was appointed by party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

They will be quizzed and given a chance to explain why the party should not expel them and declare their seats vacant.

Last week, Wiper Secretary-General Hassan Omar Hassan said the seven had violated electoral and party regulations and that Wiper would write to the Registrar of Political Parties and Speaker of the National Assembly to expel them and declare their seats vacant, paving the way for by-elections.

Following the announcement, Mr Mutambu declared he was no longer a member of the party and would not participate in anything pertaining to it while Mr Munuve said he was ready for the by-election.