The 25 hours in Ruto’s day: Inside DP’s intense routine

One minute he is here, the next he is hundreds of kilometres away. Whether on official business or political engagement, trust Deputy President William Ruto to traverse this country in a matter of hours.

And this is fast becoming his weekend pastime, criss-crossing the country to launch government projects, preside over harambees or attend several church services.

A peek into the DP’s 72 hours — starting Friday, November 4 to Sunday, November 6 — gives a glimpse into the life of an energetic politician able to cover the length and breadth of the country to preside over all manner of functions. Whether it is in the service of the nation or in pursuit of his own political ends is not the matter here.

On Friday, Mr Ruto spent the day in the company of President Kenyatta, presiding over the Jubilee Party’s National Governing Council at the Bomas of Kenya.

“Joined President @UKenyatta for the inaugural meeting of the National Governing Council of the Jubilee Party at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi,” he tweeted.

There are no official records that he attended any other event after the function.

Come Saturday morning and Mr Ruto was at State House, Nairobi, to attend a meeting with a team of politicians who had been picked the previous day to spearhead President Kenyatta’s and Jubilee’s election campaign.

“With Deputy President William Ruto when we met with the Jubilee campaign team members at State House,” President Kenyatta tweeted.

“We resolved that former Cabinet minister Raphael Tuju will head the Jubilee Party secretariat,” the President added.

From State House, Mr Ruto headed straight to Kieni constituency in Nyeri County for a series of events.

“Commissioned the construction of Kieni Technical Training Institute and laying of tarmac on the Naromoru-Karicheni road, Nyeri County,” he tweeted.

“Glad to open an outpatient wing at Naromoru Health Centre and award boda boda riders licences after completing their training,” he went on.

He also found time to launch the Last Mile Initiative in the area.

SH971M NYS SCANDAL

“Baby Sharon will now be able to grow up in a house that has electricity after their home got connected under the Last Mile Programme,” he remarked.

From Kieni, Mr Ruto set off for Tetu constituency where he laid the foundation stone for the local technical training institute.

“Laid foundation stone for Tetu Technical Training Institute and engaged wananchi at Kagwathi, Tetu constituency, Nyeri County,” he tweeted.

It is in Tetu that Mr Ruto waded into the Sh971 million NYS scandal, maintaining that former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru was responsible for the theft of public funds.

“The theft that happened at NYS presided over by Anne Waiguru is something the government has admitted and investigations were launched.”

“Some have been taken to Parliament, others are in court and we will ensure there are prosecutions,” he said.

When he was through with Ms Waiguru, Mr Ruto headed to the neighbouring Murang’a County for three other functions, among them the commissioning of the Murang’a Technical Training Institute branch in Maragua township.

“The construction of TTIs is meant to equip the youth with relevant and competitive skills to lead our efforts of nation building,’ he tweeted.

He also opened the local Maragua constituency CDF office before presiding over the Last Mile project in the township.

“Witnessed Saida Rajab house get connected to power, commissioned Murang’a TTI and opened the local CDF office in Maragua town,” he tweeted.

“We are changing the face of Kenya by investing in education, connecting electricity to homes and schools so that we can get ahead as a nation,” he added.

His business of the day ended in Maragua township where he interacted with locals.

“Interacted with locals at Maragua town, Maragua constituency, Murang’a County,” he tweeted.

Early Sunday morning, the DP was on his way to a church service in Nairobi’s Zimmerman estate, the first of his three engagements that day.

DEBT OF FRIENDSHIP

“Happy to fellowship at PCEA Zimmerman Parish, Roysambu Constituency, Nairobi County. We owe each other the debt of friendship, brotherhood and unity. A fulfilment of this debt will result in a harmonious and prosperous nation,” the DP wrote.

Mr Ruto’s next assignment would take him to Embakasi for another church service.

“Joined Seventh Day Adventists faithful for church service at Embakasi, Nairobi.”

“Let’s not tire in our efforts to build bridges across all communities. Our unshakable belief in God and His works will see us through.”

From Embakasi, Mr Ruto headed to Kajiado town for yet another church function.

“At the Redemption Church, Kajiado town, Kajiado County. We thank the Church for its guidance and cooperation as we run the affairs of the country,” he tweeted.

His last tweet of the day was at the airport in N’Djamena Chad.

“In Chad to deliver a special message from H.E. @UKenyatta and also lobby Chad to support the candidature of @AMB_A_Mohammed for the AU chair,” a few minutes past midnight.

“We have learnt to have heavy meals before setting off for these assignments because you never know when the next meal will come,” said an aide who sought anonymity because he did not want to be viewed as discussing the routine of his boss.

“He will often take a bite at his host’s residence or just make do with a bottle of water the whole day,’ he added.

So intense is Mr Ruto’s programme that at any given time, there will be as many as three communication and security teams waiting at each of the venues he is expected at.

“When he goes to far-flung areas, he will usually use a chopper but our teams and the press members will set off a day earlier to be there in time for his arrival. We have learnt to seek accommodation at the nearest town to the venue of his functions,” a bodyguard told the Nation.