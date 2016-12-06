By TIMOTHY KEMEI

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will conduct the 2017 General Election at a cost of Sh30 billion.

IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba revealed the figure when he addressed delegates at the fourth annual National County Executives Conference which held at Kipsigis Girls Primary School in Kericho County.

Mr Chiloba however said the amount was not too high and that the commission would account for every cent and deliver a free, fair and credible electoral process.

"If you want a certain kind of election, you should be able to pay for it," he said.

Mr Chiloba said the electoral body had a target of registering 22 million voters to participate in the elections and called on Kenyans to register in large numbers as voters, noting that current registered voters are 15.8 million only.

In what seemed to be a direct response to Siaya Senator James Orengo who on Sunday queried why the polls body had begun the process of procuring ballot papers for the elections, Mr Chiloba said IEBC had learnt the importance of adequate preparation from the events of the 2013 elections.

He added that timely procurement of electoral material would be done to eliminate unnecessary rush that could come in the run-up to the polls and at the same time ensure there is value for money and efficiency.

“In the last few days there have been questions being raised on how we are procuring the ballots for the general election but we are doing it because there is no other time to prepare. We have to plan for it now since we do not want any questions raised later because of mismanaged procurement,” said Mr Chiloba.

According to him, over 35,000 vehicles will be needed to transport ballot papers from Nairobi to various voting centres across the country, which he termed as a “major logistical event” and hundreds of electoral staff will be employed and trained ahead of the polls.

The elections chief said that early procurement processes will also ensure that there is no repetition to the 2013 election when technological systems malfunctioned during the counting of votes causing an outcry especially from the opposition.

“When using technology in an election you must take precautionary measures. Last time we promised too much and delivered below perfection,” he added.